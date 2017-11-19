Event to remember transgender deaths happening in Winnipeg Monday

More than 250 names will be read aloud Monday night, in a ceremony meant to remember those who died from anti-transgender violence, hatred and prejudice worldwide this year.

“These are people who were erased from society, and that’s why these services are important. To recognize that these are people—they deserve the recognition, the honour of having their names read aloud, so that the world doesn’t forget who they were,” said the event’s organizer Shandi Strong.

The list includes people who took their own lives and people who were presenting as female, but did not identify as transgender.

And there will be counselling available at the event.

“Because it’s very emotional,” Strong said. “It tears at you to read these names.”

Strong added that the event is also to raise awareness about the threat of abuse and violence faced by the transgender and gender non-conforming community.

Transgender Day of Remembrance has been running for 18 years and is observed in more than 200 cities in more than 20 countries

“There will sadly probably be a need for these events for some time. Because it’s an international event,” Strong said.

“In Canada, I’m hopeful that we won’t have any murders next year.”

The event’s keynote speaker is local two-spirit advocate Albert McLeod, who is also a member of the federal government committee engaged in the expected apology to members of the LGBT community later this year.

Allies are welcome, ASL interpretation will be provided.