Person killed at Manitoba army base

A person is dead following a training exercise at a Manitoba army base on Saturday.

A reserve unit called The Royal Winnipeg Rifles were conducting the exercise when the person was killed, according to CFB Shilo spokesperson Lori Truscott.

The person killed was a member of the reserve forces, but no other details are being released until the family is notified.

Canadian Forces Base Shilo is a 15 km by 30 km military training base located about 205 kilometres west of Winnipeg.