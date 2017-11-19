Person killed at Manitoba army base
A person in the reserves was killed Saturday at the base located about 205 kilometres from Winnipeg
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A person is dead following a training exercise at a Manitoba army base on Saturday.
A reserve unit called The Royal Winnipeg Rifles were conducting the exercise when the person was killed, according to CFB Shilo spokesperson Lori Truscott.
The person killed was a member of the reserve forces, but no other details are being released until the family is notified.
Canadian Forces Base Shilo is a 15 km by 30 km military training base located about 205 kilometres west of Winnipeg.
An investigation into what happened is underway.
Most Popular
-
Realtors threaten legal action after website publishes pre-sale flipping information
-
These are the songs playing in your hospital’s operating room — doctor’s orders
-
Charity left with shed full of unused skates after city passes up donation for new borrowing program
-
Man who lived in Bedford wanted by police for sex offences against children
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011