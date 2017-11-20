Family of reservist killed during training says he'd just graduated university

CFB SHILO, Man. — The family of a reservist killed during a military training exercise in Manitoba says he'd just graduated from university last month.

Cpl. Nolan Caribou's family has released a statement through the military after the infantryman died while training at Canadian Forces Base Shilo.

The statement says Caribou completed a bachelor of arts and sociology at the University of Winnipeg.

It says he was very determined despite challenges that he encountered while in the military, and that he did not allow limited resources to discourage him from following through with his commitments.

The military hasn't said how Caribou died — only that it was during an exercise that focused on basic defensive routines, patrolling and raids.

It says further details will not be released until the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service completes its review.

"Being in the military was one way for Nolan to contribute — a way for him to seek resolution to address the challenge of society's inability to be peaceful, not just for himself but for everyone," the statement from the family said Monday.

Caribou was an infantryman with the Royal Winnipeg Rifles of the 38 Canadian Brigade Group. He'd served with the unit for five years and had not been deployed operationally as a member of the Canadian Armed Forces.

The regiment is based out of Winnipeg's Minto Armouries

The family said Caribou strived to change society's social barriers.

"His focus enabled him to facilitate available resources when required. He was very focused on his job as an infantryman, and Nolan took great pride in being able to do so," the statement said.

The military says the Caribou family is asking for privacy at this difficult time.