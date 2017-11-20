Gun-toting Winnipeg suspect arrested for attempted murder, assaults

Winnipeg police have arrested a suspect following a string of weapons-related assaults dating back to July.

Police say they first received a report of a man with a firearm who assaulted a woman on July 8.

The remaining the reported assaults occurred in October and November:

- Police learned of a man with a loaded revolver in a residence on an unspecified date in October.

- On Oct. 28, a man reportedly threatened and assaulted another man with a sawed-off shotgun. The victim was sent to hospital with minor injuries and later released.

- On Oct. 31, a 24-year-old man was shot in the back and a 28-year-old woman was shot in the "rear lower body" at a home in Winnipeg. Both were treated in hospital and later released. Police say the suspect then threatened to shoot four adults at a nearby home. Officers asked the public's help locating the suspect on Nov. 4.

On Nov. 18, Samuel Tache McKay, a 29-year-old from Winnipeg, was arrested following a showdown with police at a home in the 700 block of Sargent Avenue. Officers responded to a report of a man inside the home with a gun and successfully called the suspect outside. After the arrest, they searched the home and found a loaded .22-calibre revolver.