'Pain for transit': Winnipeg mayor stands by budget forecast

Mayor Brian Bowman is keeping details about the city’s preliminary budget secret for now, but admitted this one was tough.

“This budget, without question, was the most difficult budget we’ve had to draft,” Bowman told reporters Monday.

He said some of the difficulty is due to what he calls a “$10-million cut from the provincial government with regards to transit funding,” referring to how the transit operating allowance has been frozen at 2016 levels.

Last week, Bowman was accused of “fearmongering” by the union that represents Winnipeg Transit operators for laying out a worst-case scenario of transit cuts he claimed would be required if the funding gap were closed solely within the transit budget.

He suggested doing so would cost the city 59 routes, as many as 120 bus drivers and cost riders an extra 25 cents beyond the inflation rate.

He’s since placed more emphasis on how the city is “doing our best to mitigate the full impact” on transit riders and operators, but reiterated “there will be pain for transit on Wednesday.”

Bowman also confirmed Monday that his commitment to capped property tax increases is one he's “not willing to break,” not even to alleviate some of that transit “pain,” so Winnipeggers can expect a 2.33 per cent increase next year, two per cent of which is earmarked for road renewal.

But as for any other looks into the city’s financial future, Bowman said everyone will have to “wait and see” what’s in the preliminary budget Wednesday.