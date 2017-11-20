The Weather Network releases winter forecast for Winnipeg… and it's harsh

The Weather Network released its seasonal outlook Monday and –maybe not surprisingly—Winnipeg is expected to be chilly and wet this winter.

“We’re thinking temperature-wise the core of the coldest air will sit across the central and southern Prairies…in terms of where the harshest cold will be, it’ll be in [Winnipeg’s] neck of the woods,” said Brad Rousseau, meteorologist with The Weather Network.

“Not to say it’s going to be frigid every day, but for the winter months we’re expecting it should trend well below normal… you could see a brief period, a few days here and there, maybe a week where that cold will relax.”

Winnipeg’s average temperature for the winter–December, January and February—is about minus 9.3 C, Rosseau said.

Precipitation levels in Winnipeg are expected to range from normal to “just a smidge above” average this winter, Rosseau said. The average snowfall in Winnipeg for the winter months is just shy of 60 cm.

That snowfall will boost soil moisture in the province’s dry areas.