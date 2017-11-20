University of Manitoba doctors given $100K to reduce maternal, newborn deaths in Kenya

The labours of two local doctors might save the lives of women giving birth in Kenya.

University of Manitoba professors Dr. Lisa Avery and Dr. Maryanne Crockett were given $100,000 from non-profit Grand Challenges Canada to support their new project, which aims to reduce newborn and maternal deaths in Kenya.

The pair have designed a graphless partograph – a tool that measures how a woman’s labour is progressing, as well as the health of the unborn child. Avery and Crockett’s system removes the need for graph interpretation, instead relying on measurements and simple addition.

The World Health Organization recommended partograph has poor uptake in usage globally, due to limited graphing ability, interpretation skills, or lack of mentoring and support, Avery said. The new tool side-steps some of those issues.

“I think one of the things that happens quite often in global health is we get excited about bells and whistles, and things that are fancy,” said Avery.

“But ultimately, we need to be coming up with low-cost, easy-to-use tools that don’t require tons of technology, electricity or repair.”

The method works by recording data, like cervix changes and vital signs, which can be done on a piece of paper. It also includes instructions on what to do if those indicators are abnormal.

“The hope is that midwives or nurses who are alone in a clinic will be able to recognize a complication early, [and the mother] can get more specific care for the complication of her and her baby,” said Crockett.

The project is to be implemented over a year in Taita–Taveta county in Kenya, which has a high number of adverse maternal and newborn health outcomes. The University of Manitoba doctors say the government is also looking to improve the situation.

Within the year-long implementation phase, the researchers are planning to train 62 health workers at 16 facilities, reach approximately 2,800 women in labour, with the goal of preventing 49 stillbirths, 20 newborn deaths and four maternal deaths.

If the project improves outcomes, the researchers hope to scale up the method and apply it to other parts of Kenya, and eventually other regions globally.

Crockett and Avery’s project is one of 20 across the country being funded by Grand Challenges Canada. The organization’s VP programs, Dr. Karlee Silver, who grew up in Manitoba, said she’s amazed of the strength of the province’s research, and this new tool is no exception.