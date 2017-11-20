Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign safety Derek Jones to two-year contract
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed safety Derek Jones to a two-year contract on Monday.
Jones had 11 special teams tackles, eight defensive tackles and one sack this past season.
The 25-year-old Edmonton native has played 72 career games over four seasons with Winnipeg.
