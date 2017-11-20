News / Winnipeg

Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign safety Derek Jones to two-year contract

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-signed safety Derek Jones to a two-year contract on Monday.

Jones had 11 special teams tackles, eight defensive tackles and one sack this past season.

The 25-year-old Edmonton native has played 72 career games over four seasons with Winnipeg.

