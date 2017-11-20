Winnipeg families get keys to new Habitat for Humanity homes

A single father of two young girls and a refugee family from Kenya are counting the number of sleeps until they can move into homes they helped build.

On Monday, they became the first two families to receive keys for new Habitat for Humanity houses that were part of the highly ambitious Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

The former U.S. president and his wife were in Winnipeg this past July for the building blitz that saw 16 homes spring up along Lyle Street in St. James.

In Todd Gauthier’s case, the Carters contributed their construction skills to the corner lot home he will share with daughters Chloie, 9, and Carmin, 8.

“It was amazing to meet (the Carters) and it was so beautiful watching them work,” said the 38-year-old, who forced back tears as he spoke about the experience and the former president’s three decades of commitment to the organization that helps people who would otherwise have little chance at home ownership.

“One of my major goals in life was to give my girls a home and give them a future,” said Gauthier, who, with his daughters, has had to move several times in the past few years.

“We are looking forward to leaving our apartment on Dec. 1 and getting settled in,” he said, adding his work on the house isn’t quite done.

“The girls have said they want bedrooms downstairs and I need to work on a bathroom,” the masonry worker said, chuckling.

The Mohammed family is also eager to spend their first night sleeping under their new roof.

Shekure, Deka and their children Fatima, Zubeyda, Osman, Zam Zam and Hamza came to Winnipeg from Kenya in 2003 after living in a refugee camp and can’t wait to leave their downtown two-bed apartment.

Thousands of people took part in the Winnipeg build that was part of a pan-Canadian project building 150 homes for Canada’s 150th anniversary.