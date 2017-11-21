K9 unit finds Winnipeg vehicle thief suspect hiding under porch

The suspect of a Winnipeg vehicle theft is in custody after police allegedly tracked him down and found him hiding under the porch of a West End home.

Police say officers spotted a stolen vehicle being driven in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue on Monday at around 6:15 p.m. They tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver allegedly got out and ran off.

Members of the K9 unit found him behind a home in the 400 block of Alexander Avenue where he was found hiding under a porch concealed by garbage and snow.

Police say the vehicle was stolen from somewhere near the Health Sciences Centre on Nov. 14.

Thomas Jeremy Spence, 30, is facing a charge of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.