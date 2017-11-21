Manitoba dog handler, painter, has work featured at major National Dog Show

For a serious canine enthusiast and artist, few experiences could top having a painting featured at one of the continent’s biggest dog shows—but that’s exactly what happened for Alec Baldwin.

Baldwin, a 24-year-old artist from Gimli, Man., earned an opportunity to provide the featured artwork for the Purina National Dog Show in Philadelphia, which he and his family attended over the weekend with VIP tickets that accompanied the painting commission.

There, on one of the greatest stages in the American dog show circuit, Baldwin said he saw champion show dogs and handlers he’s long admired, and—unveiled during the event’s gala dinner—“my painting… on display at the National Dog Show,” he said proudly in a phone interview from Philidelphia, Monday.

Also on the line, Tanis Baldwin, Alec’s mother, said it was “amazing that it even happened,” and explained it largely came to be as a result of her son’s endless generosity.

Alec Baldwin, who also happens to be on the autism spectrum, has loved dogs since a very young age. He began dog-handling in 2008 and, as he got older, the pups became the primary muse in his growing interest in visual arts.

He began as many artists do, drawing self-taught, and eventually started taking private art lessons in Winnipeg in 2011, after which he painted hundreds of dogs.

After gifting around 200 portraits of dogs to their owners, because he loves to share his work with people who are as passionate about dogs as he is, Alec Baldwin also donated four large acrylic paintings to the Westminster Dog Show in New York.

He has since been paid for some of his more recent work, but sharing it again for free is what opened the door to the National Dog Show.

He made a poster print of a painting of 35 dogs on a beach—which won best acrylic painting at the 2017 Icelandic Festival—and sent it to Wayne Ferguson, the show’s president.

Ferguson loved it so much that he phoned Alec to thank him and ordered a second one for Kathy Carson, whose company Carson International produces the annual dog show.

Carson was similarly impressed, so the two reached out to offer Alec the opportunity to produce another painting for the 2017 event, and the rest is history.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity that came about because of Alec being a good person and giving something away—it all came from that,” Tanis Baldwin said. “It’s been a pretty awesome experience and everyone at the show treated him so well.”

Alec even got to go onto the blue carpet at the end of the show to meet the championship-winning dogs and their handlers, many of whom were also complimentary of his work.

“Everybody was so respectful and congratulated him… he just got so many compliments on his painting,” Tanis Baldwin said.

But congratulations, accolades, or seeing his painting on the main stage weren’t the highlights for the humble artist.

“My favourite part of the National Dog Show was to meet Wayne Ferguson and those champions of the show dogs,” Alec Baldwin said.

In Manitoba, his time is split between dog training classes, piano classes, and training for special Olympics athletic events, but as he’s started to earn some commissions with painting, Tanis Baldwin said she’s curious to see “where all this takes him.”