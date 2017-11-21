Police seek suspect in string of sexual assaults near Winnipeg hospital

Winnipeg police are investigating after three women were groped Monday morning near the Health Sciences Centre.

Police say the women were arriving for work when they were approached by a man who assaulted them and then fled on foot. Police say the incidents occured between 7:10 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. at McGee Street and Notre Dame Avenue, Victor Street and Notre Dame Avenue and near the Tecumseh Street Parkade.

The man is described as in his 20s with a thin build. He was wearing an army green hoodie with khaki pants and dark gloves.