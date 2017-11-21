News / Winnipeg

Progressive Conservative government to lay out agenda for coming year

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announces the Manitoba plan for cannabis retail and distribution at the Manitoba Legislature in Winnipeg, Tuesday, November 7, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

WINNIPEG — Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government is to lay out its agenda for the coming year in a throne speech this afternoon.

Plans are likely to include more cost-cutting measures as the government tries to fulfil a campaign promise to cut the deficit and balance the budget by 2024.

In last year's throne speech, the government announced plans to limit wage increases for public-sector workers.

It later passed a law to freeze public-sector wages for two years, although the province's public-sector unions are challenging that law in court.

The throne speech begins a three-week sitting of the legislature before the holiday break.

The new session comes as Premier Brian Pallister recovers from multiple fractures in his left arm after a hiking accident in New Mexico last week.

Pallister returned to Winnipeg on Friday and has been resting since then.

In a video posted to Facebook on Sunday, the premier said he was hiking alone on a remote trail, got lost and fell. His wife called police when he didn't show up at their agreed meeting point and a state police officer found Pallister at a trailhead.

