‘Reality is way cooler than fiction’: Inuit story project coming to Winnipeg

Qumaq Mangiuk Iyaituk wants to share her culture with you.

The Inuit storyteller and artist is coming to Winnipeg, along with her husband Mattiusi Iyaituk and Montreal artist Kathryn Delaney, for Illirijavut: Inuit storytelling and storybook-making workshop—part of the {Re}conciliation initiative from the Canada Council for the Arts.

The project invites Inuit and non-Inuit people to come together and create their own storybook based on elders’ stories.

Those who participate in the workshop will create artwork and transcribe oral Inuit history into Inuktitut.

“I want to keep this culture alive, for the next Inuit generation. I have a strong belief in our culture,” said Qumaq Mangiuk Iyaituk.

“If we start to talk about our culture…we will understand each other.”

Iyaituk is from Ivujivik in northern Quebec, and said she chose the word “Illirijavut” for the workshop because it is an Inuktitut word that means “our value.”

“People love the true life stories aspect [of this project], because it’s a way of getting to know each other,” added Delaney.

She said the storytelling format of the workshop allows people to ask elders questions about a story, which then inspires them to remember more details.

“When we get an elder to tell a story, everyone’s minds are blown… when we tell people we do storytelling, often people will say ‘Oh, you tell legends,' and we say ‘No we tell true stories.’ Reality is way cooler than fiction,” she said.

Delaney said the artists chose to bring their project to Winnipeg because the city is home to a large Indigenous population, noting the Winnipeg Art Gallery's (WAG) expansive Inuit art collection. The WAG is in the process of building an Inuit Art Centre.