Report flags Manitoba’s ‘nightmare’ levels of child, family poverty

An annual report card that measures child and family poverty rates has given Manitoba a failing grade.

The Manitoba Child and Family Report Card 2017, produced by Campaign 2000, said Manitoba has the highest child poverty rate in Canada.

“The situation remains what we would call a nightmare,” said the report’s author and professor of social work at the University of Manitoba, Sid Frankel, on Tuesday.

The report notes that about one in 3.7 Manitoba children are living in poverty and makes five recommendations on how to improve that score.

According to Frankel, the province should set hard targets and timelines—like a 25-per-cent reduction in poverty over the next five years—increase minimum wage from $11 to $15 an hour and boost well-paying full-time jobs, improve income support programs, provide accessible and high-quality public services and decrease neighbourhood deprivation.

The provincial government has previously said it would renew the Manitoba Poverty Reduction and Social Inclusion Strategy this year.

If the province delivers the strategy within the proposed timeline, Manitobans should see the outcome within the next 40 days.

Campaign 2000 is represented in Manitoba by Winnipeg Harvest and the Aboriginal Council of Winnipeg. Nationally, it’s part of a network of 120 national, provincial and community partner organizations working to end child poverty in Canada.