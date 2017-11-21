Winnipeg police arrest accused of sexual assault, attempted murder, arson

Winnipeg police have arrested a man who they say is connected to a number of crimes in the city.

On Monday at about 12:45 a.m., Winnipeg Police Service members responded to the report of a disturbance at an apartment building in the 200 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers allegedly found Leslie Reid Contois and took him into custody. He had been wanted in connection with a sexual assault in the city from mid-July.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit continued with the investigation and identified the 42-year-old man as a suspect for a serious arson at an apartment building in the 400 block of Sherbrook Street near the end of July.

In that incident, six individuals were transported to hospital and later released. Damages to the building were estimated at approximately $1,000,000.

Police say in addition to the sexual assault and arson, Contois is responsible for damaging the window of a suite in the 100 block of Evanson Street in September.

He faces a number of charges including sexual assault with a weapon, overcome resistance by attempting to choke, suffocate or strangle another person, two counts of attempted murder, arson with disregard for human life, possession of incendiary material, forcible confinement, six counts of unlawfully cause bodily harm, assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.

Contois also faces more than 20 other charges related to failure to comply to condition recognizance by a judge and breach of recognizance.