Winnipeg advocate praises $40B national housing strategy

The federal government's first-ever national housing strategy will "make a significant dent in homelessness," according to a Winnipeg advocate.

“More money is going into this strategy than we had initially thought," said Josh Brandon, community animator at the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg and chair at Make Poverty History Manitoba. "That will make a significant dent in homelessness and housing precariousness across Canada.”

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave details about the National Housing Strategy in Toronto—a 10-year, $40-billion plan (when factoring in investments from other levels of government).

The strategy is expected to cut chronic homelessness in half, remove 530,000 families from housing need, and invest in the construction of up to 100,000 new affordable homes, the government said.

The strategy includes a new national housing benefit, a rent supplement program for low-income Canadians.

Brandon added that he is cautiously watching how the government’s proposed housing benefit will interact with Manitoba’s Rent Assist Program—which Brandon has championed as one of the best in Canada.

“We’ll be watching carefully to make sure that it doesn’t just replace existing investments that the provincial government is making around Rent Assist, but actually is an additional benefit for low-income Manitobans.”