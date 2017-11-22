Health care commute: Study says Manitobans willing to trek to doctor's office

Manitobans are willing to commute to the doctor, even when a closer clinic is available, a new study says.

A University of Manitoba study found many Manitobans choose to see a family doctor or nurse practitioner who's not located close to home.

The research was done to identify where patients are accessing primary care for the My Health Team Initiative—a new primary care model to be gradually introduced by Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living.

While developing the My Health Team initiative, health care planners mapped out geographic areas based on where people live.

The University of Manitoba study found that in Winnipeg, 45 per cent of residents travel outside their My Health Team area for primary care.

Of people living near Winnipeg, 50 per cent travel into the city for primary care, rather than seeking it in their My Health Team area, the study said.

“These findings tell us that in order to plan primary care services, we need to focus more on where Manitobans actually get their care, and less on where they live,” says the lead author of the study, Dr. Dan Chateau, assistant professor of community health sciences at the Max Rady College of Medicine and a research scientist at Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living.