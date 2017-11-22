Ride the bus? A ticket could cost 25 cents more in Winnipeg

Winnipeg Transit users will be paying more to ride the bus while the city rolls out service cuts next year.

According to the city’s preliminary 2018 operating budget, tabled Wednesday, fares will increase by 25 cents—to $2.95 for a single trip—while service will be reduced on 23 routes with low ridership beginning in June.

Before the draft budget was tabled, Mayor Brian Bowman said the provincial government’s decision to freeze transit operating allowances at 2016 levels created a $10 million gap in Winnipeg’s mass-transit budget.

Closing that gap solely within the transit budget, he said, would have required service to be cut from 59 routes, as well as the termination of 120 drivers, and a 30-cent fare hike.

“This extreme approach would have created significant pressure and stress for passengers as well as transit operators,” Bowman said in a prepared statement. “Transit remains a core city service, and it simply would not have been fair to place this entire burden on passengers and the system.

“At the same time, it wasn’t fair to require property taxpayers to cover this deficit considering they already subsidize transit operations significantly.”

After the budget was tabled, Bowman said he wishes the city “didn’t have to increase fares.”

“It’s safe to say I’m not happy with having to deliver a budget that proposes a 25 cent increase, but they are still amongst the lowest (fares) in North America,” he said.

Bowman also explained greater cuts were avoided by drawing on transit reserves and relying on debt financing for the purchase of new buses.

The preliminary budget also calls for long-term transit planning to kick off in 2018.

“We should be open to looking at how we run transit operations,” Bowman said, adding considerations of high-frequency routes will be a part of the operational review.

With revenue challenges, ridership having declined by around 9 per cent in 2017, and the city poised to welcome ridesharing services in 2018, Bowman said a strategic review of operations is needed to ensure Winnipeg Transit “can be best positioned for success in the future.”

Transit safety

The 2018 preliminary budget also proposes $1.2 million in new spending, including $460,000 for additional bus fleet cameras and shelters for bus inspectors, and $716,700 to hire additional transit security and inspectors.