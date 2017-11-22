Winnipeg budget ‘one of the most fiscally conservative’ in 20 years: councillor

Riding the bus, feeding the meter, and a trip to the landfill will all cost more in 2018, but otherwise the city is poised to avoid fee increases while increasing spending at one of the lowest levels ever.

“Typically what I’ve observed over the years is, in the year before an election, politicians find creative ways of spending even more of (taxpayer) dollars,” Mayor Brian Bowman said. “This (budget) does the reverse of that.”

The 2018 preliminary budget tabled Wednesday, which could be amended before being finalized by council, shows the tax-supported operating budget is set to increase by only 1.2 per cent over 2017, which is “in line with the rate of inflation,” said finance chairperson Coun. Scott Gillingham.

“This is one of the most fiscally conservative budgets in the last 20 years in the City of Winnipeg,” Gillingham added.

Total expenditures are forecasted at $1.08 billion in 2018, up from $1.06 in 2017.

The budget also leaves impact fees in a growing reserve fund and it doesn’t draw any cash from the city’s fiscal stabilization reserve, introduce any new fees, or raise property taxes beyond 2.33 per cent.

That 2.33 per cent hike, which is the maximum increase Mayor Brian Bowman committed to during his campaign three years ago, will cost the average homeowner an extra $39 in 2018.

Mirroring previous years, the draft budget proposes two per cent of that increase goes towards regional and local street renewal programs, and 0.33 per cent is being dedicated to future payments for completing the second stage of the southwest rapid transitway.

Meanwhile, transit fares are increasing by 25 cents, on-street metered parking fees will increase by $1 per hour, and early payment of parking tickets will be rewarded with only a 25-per-cent discount starting in April, rather than 50 per cent in previous years.

Minimum Brady Landfill tipping fees will increase from $15 to $20, effective March 1, and the per tonne rate for waste delivery to the landfill increases by $1 to $6 on the same date.