CMHR to keep photo of Myanmar leader Suu Kyi, despite criticisms

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights says it will keep displaying a portrait of Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi—alongside the likes of Nelson Mandela and Malala Yousafzai—despite calls for its removal.

Suu Kyi is one of six honourary Canadians included in the CMHR’s Turning Points for Humanity exhibit—a large photo of her is accompanied by a description that she is “known internationally as a champion of peace, democracy and non-violence in Burma.” The name of the country was changed from Burma to Myanmar in 1989.

Suu Kyi has faced criticism for failing to speak out against what the United Nations is calling ethnic cleansing in the country she leads.

Mohammed Tayab, a Rohingya Muslim originally from Maungdaw, a town in the western part of Myanmar, who is now living in Winnipeg says “of course,” Suu Kyi does not belong in the museum.

“Aung San Suu Kyi is not a human rights activist,” he added.

More than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled the country as Myanmar security forces and local militia reportedly burn villages and shoot civilians.

The CMHR's manager of digital outreach, Rhea Yates, said the museum has not discussed removing Suu Kyi from the exhibit.

“This is our Canadian story right now. Aung San Suu Kyi is an honorary Canadian. To remove just her, we would be hiding the truth of the situation,” Yates said.

A photo of Suu Kyi is also included in a timeline of human rights on a different floor in the museum.

Yates said the CMHR wants to use Suu Kyi’s presence as a way to spur conversation about human rights violations against Rohingyas.

How the museum will open up the dialogue about the situation in Myanmar hasn’t been decided yet, Yates said, but the museum is looking at various options.

“We’re having in-person discussions, we’re having online discussions, but we’re looking at having a more visible presence so that everyone, who maybe doesn’t understand what’s happening in Myanmar, after they come to the museum they will.”

On Thursday, Myanmar and Bangladesh signed an agreement to bring Rohingya Muslims, who fled violence, back into Myanmar.