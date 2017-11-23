Drivers beware: City plans busy 2018 construction season

Winnipeg is in for another busy construction season next year, as the city seeks a provincial green light on repairs for 20 roads.

Mayor Brian Bowman announced the $116-million road renewal plan on Thursday, calling it "the highest annual level of investment in road renewal in Winnipeg’s history."

Almost half that amount – $55.7 million – will be for "major rehabilitation work" that includes the Pembina Highway from Ducharme to Cloutier, St. James Street from Sargent to Ellice and Fermor Avenue from St. Anne's to Archibald.

The remaining $60.29 million will be invested in local street, lane and sidewalk repairs.

Like the rest of the 2018 capital budget, this plan is subject to council approval Dec. 12.

The city is also seeking up to $182 million in federal funding to repair 20 regional roads over the next six years.

But to qualify for the Build Canada Fund, the province needs to sign off on the list, which was submitted in September.

Here are the roads up for review:

- Portage Avenue, east bound – Woodlawn to Garden

- Portage Avenue, east and westbound – Main to Memorial

- Pembina Highway, north and southbound – Ducharme to Des Trappistes

- Kind Edward Street, north and southbound – Hyde to Logan

- Grant Avenue, east and westbound – Cambridge to Wilton

- Selkirk Avenue, east and westbound – Arlington to Sinclair

- Salter Street, east and westbound – Flora to Mountain

- University Crescent, north and southbound – Pembina to Chancellor Matheson

- Broadway Street, east and westbound – Osborne to Main

- Keewatin Street, north bound – Inkster to Adsum

- Pandora Street, east and westbound – Wayoata to Day

- Roblin Boulevard, east and westbound – Dieppe to Barker

- Dunkirk Street, north and southbound – St. Vital Bridge to St. Vital Road

- Archibald Street, north and southbound – Elizabeth to Fermor

- Regent Avenue, east and westbound – Rougeau to Plessis

- Corydon Avenue, east and westbound – Wilton to Cambridge

- Sturgeon Avenue, north and southbound – Ness to Portage

- Lagimodiere Boulevard, north and southbound – Knowles to Springfield

- Erin Street, southbound – Notre Dame to Wellington