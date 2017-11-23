Grey Cup and local shopping: Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend
Four Blue Bombers alumni are hosting game-watching parties in the city this weekend.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Holiday crafternoons begin
The 9th annual Third+Bird Christmas Market takes place in a new venue – Hudson’s Bay downtown (Vaughan Street entrance). More than 130 local vendors will fill 80,000 square feet of space. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). The event runs Nov. 25 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Nov. 26 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Note: strollers/wagons are not allowed, but infant carriers are welcome.
Fake Nudes not fake news
Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies is on the brink of turning 30 and is bringing its Fake Nudes Tour to town Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Burton Cummings Theatre. Tickets are still available and start at $35. They are available at www.ticketmaster.com.
Showcasing Ukrainian talent
Festivals of Hopak brings together ensembles, schools of dance and vocalists who will take to the stage at Pantages Playhouse Theatre Nov. 24 at 7 pm. All proceeds will be donated to the Shevchenko Foundation. Regular tickets cost $30, $20 for anyone aged 21 and under and free for children 10 and under.
Racers – start your engines!
The wildly popular Engineered for Speed exhibit at the Manitoba Museum Science Gallery has been re-vamped and re-opens Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. A new highlight of the exhibit is a cool full-scale race car provided by Red River Co-op Speedway. Climb in and imagine yourself in a real race. Exhibit is open during regular museum hours.
Stamps v. Argos in 105th Grey Cup
Winnipeg's blue-and-gold may not play in the big game Nov. 26, but four former Bomber players will be hosting viewing parties at all Winnipeg Pony Corral locations. Chris Walby (Downtown), Dave Black (Grant Avenue), Obby Khan (Pembina Hwy-Pier 7) and Troy Westwood (Nairn Avenue) will be giving away prizes, including bar fridges. Festivities with special food and beverage prices start at 2 p.m. with game time at 5 p.m.
Most Popular
-
'I don’t have anything to hide': Rachel Jeffs opens up about life after escaping a religious cult
-
Crash course: Halifax drivers are the worst according to vehicle collision study
-
Trump's attack on another Black sports figure no coincidence: Dale
-
Paramedics take patient to beach for final time before trip to palliative care
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011