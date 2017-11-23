Grey Cup and local shopping: Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Holiday crafternoons begin

The 9th annual Third+Bird Christmas Market takes place in a new venue – Hudson’s Bay downtown (Vaughan Street entrance). More than 130 local vendors will fill 80,000 square feet of space. Admission is $5 (free for kids 12 and under). The event runs Nov. 25 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Nov. 26 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Note: strollers/wagons are not allowed, but infant carriers are welcome.

Fake Nudes not fake news

Canadian rock band Barenaked Ladies is on the brink of turning 30 and is bringing its Fake Nudes Tour to town Nov. 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Burton Cummings Theatre. Tickets are still available and start at $35. They are available at www.ticketmaster.com.

Showcasing Ukrainian talent

Festivals of Hopak brings together ensembles, schools of dance and vocalists who will take to the stage at Pantages Playhouse Theatre Nov. 24 at 7 pm. All proceeds will be donated to the Shevchenko Foundation. Regular tickets cost $30, $20 for anyone aged 21 and under and free for children 10 and under.

Racers – start your engines!

The wildly popular Engineered for Speed exhibit at the Manitoba Museum Science Gallery has been re-vamped and re-opens Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. A new highlight of the exhibit is a cool full-scale race car provided by Red River Co-op Speedway. Climb in and imagine yourself in a real race. Exhibit is open during regular museum hours.

Stamps v. Argos in 105th Grey Cup