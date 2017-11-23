‘It’s not history’: North Korean human rights stories added to CMHR

Stories about human rights abuses in North Korea are now being shared through an exhibit at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

"Breaking the Silence," which opened Thursday, includes photos, videos, and text explaining the country’s historical circumstances and violations, as well as efforts from the ruling family to distort, deny and downplay atrocities. The exhibit also highlights those who have worked to bring attention to these issues.

The exhibit’s curator, Jeremy Maron, said "Breaking the Silence" includes 16 human rights "atrocities" from around the world and the recent addition of North Korea is the first since the museum opened in 2014.

“Human rights violations, almost all of them hold this pressure to be silent,” Maron said.

“Breaking the silence about these atrocities and dragging them from the shadows of secrecy and into the light of day is kind of the first step.”

Kyung B Lee, who works for the Canadian chapter of the Council for Human Rights in North Korea—based out of Toronto—came to Winnipeg to visit the exhibit.

“A museum usually displays what has happened in the past. This display is an exhibition of the past, but it is ongoing,” Lee said.

He added that compared to other exhibits at the CMHR, there is very little discussion about North Korea.