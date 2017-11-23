Winnipeg malls bracing for big Black Friday crowds

The launching pad to the Christmas season (or a time to steer clear of any space with a cash register) is upon us.

And Winnipeg malls have geared up for the Black Friday spending bonanza.

For Outlet Collection Winnipeg, it will be the first November shopping spree, and admin at the mall are expecting big crowds. The mall is opening early and bringing in extra staff.

Pascale Rocher, the outlet’s marketing manager, says the doors of the mall will be open at 6 a.m., and shopping starts at 7 a.m.

She estimated the security presence for the day will also nearly double.

“I’m not too sure what to expect… Winnipeg as a whole has really embraced the shopping centre and I think we’ll see that tomorrow as well.”

CF Polo Park will also have an early opening—at 7 a.m., and will also be scaling up staff and security.

“I think it’s probably our second busiest day after boxing day,” said Polo Park general manager Peter Havens.