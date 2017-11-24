Winnipeg man facing charges related to immigration fraud
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg man is facing three charges related to immigration fraud dating back to 2007.
The Canada Border Services Agency alleges Alfredo Arrojado, who is 66, has been charged with acting as an immigration consultant without proper authorization.
The agency also alleges he misrepresenting himself before the appeal division of the Immigration and Refugee Board so that he could remain in Manitoba.
The alleged offences took place between August 2007 and April 2016.
Arrojado is to appear in Winnipeg provincial court on Monday.
