Climate change crackdown: Environmental groups to dissect Manitoba's green plan

Climate, jobs, water, nature—it's a heavy agenda for a two-hour town hall on Tuesday.

But with 134-points stuffed inside the Made-in Manitoba Climate and Green Plan, there’s a lot to talk about, said Eric Reder.

The Manitoba campaign director for the Wilderness Committee, who's particularly concerned about water quality, flips through his copy of the document, pointing to dog-eared pages and marked-up margins.

“I got to page 45 before I started screaming,” he said. “The hardship that we’ll be left with in Manitoba because of the state of Lake Winnipeg—the bottom end of virtually all water coming across four states and four provinces—means we need to become leaders in water protection now.”

Reder is one of five speakers for the event co-hosted by environmental groups with different interests, like Green Action Centre and Manitoba Energy Justice Coalition.

Attendees will hear from a panel of experts, then have a chance to come to their own conclusions in discussion groups.

Reder will present the town hall feedback to provincial officials in hopes of moving the needle on a few issues.

“When we get people together in a room and make proposals and demonstrate support for certain arms of action I think the government is going to have to respect that and move forward.”