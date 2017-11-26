Idea competition to tackle Manitoba's child illiteracy problem

Teaching kids their ABCs isn’t as easy as 1-2-3.

“The data is kind of sad and scary,” said Suzanne Braun, founder of Relish, the marketing company supporting North Forge’s first Manitoba Open innovation Challenge.

Manitoba’s 15-year-olds rank 8th in literacy and 9th in numeracy skills out of all 10 provinces, according to the Organization for Economic Co-Operation & Development.

That’s just one figure North Forge, an economic development agency, is sharing as they turn to the public for ideas.

The challenge is to find a solution to illiteracy that can be implemented in classrooms quickly, without major staff changes for under $50,000.

“Solutions have been coming from one direction. We need to try something new,” said Braun.

“We want moms, teachers, people in research fields, all coming together and generating ideas,” said Braun about the free brainstorming session set for Friday.

Teams and individuals will develop their solution over the next 22 months before a winner is selected in September 2019.