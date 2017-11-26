Powerful Winnipeg women: Three honoured at national awards ceremony

Hannah Taylor – Telus Future Leaders (which she also won in 2007)

Hannah Taylor admits she’s not the best cook.

“I’m pretty good with a can opener and a microwave, and that’s about it,” said the 21-year-old student, who’s in her fourth and final year at McGill University studying political science.

A six years old, Taylor witnessed a man digging through a dumpster looking for food. That inspired the ambitious girl to launch The Ladybug Foundation Inc. just two years later. To date, almost $4 million has been raised to assist projects to provide shelter, food and safety for the homeless.

“My mother said that if I did something, maybe my heart wouldn’t feel so bad.”

Taylor is also the founder of The Ladybug Foundation Education Program, Inc. that includes “makeChange” which is a K-12 resource for use in Canadian schools to empower young people to make a difference.

Favourite quote: “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” - Muhammad Ali

Samar Safi-Harb – CIBC Trailblazers & Trendsetters

If ever offered to have a star named after her, physics and astronomy professor Samar Safi-Harb says she would much rather have it named after her children.

Safi-Harb left a long-term space-astrophysics NASA grant at the Goddard Space Flight Centre in Maryland to start a world-class graduate research program in astrophysics and develop the astronomy curriculum at the University of Manitoba.

Safi-Harb says not many women generally go into physics.

“Not because they can’t or they are stopped from doing so. I think it's partly because they see that most physicists around them are males. Some feel discouraged. Others worry about the balance between family/personal life and career in the long term.”

Key to work/life balance: "I don’t sleep as much as I’d like to. So I am still working on it with my husband’s support (also an academic). One way around it that works for me is to get up early and get as much work as possible done before the kids wake up.”

Dr. Catherine Cook – CIBC Trailblazers & Trendsetters

For Dr. Catherine Cook, a good day begins with a hot cup of coffee and a newspaper.

“I like knowing what’s going on in the world and being prepared before I head out the door,” said Cook, vice-dean of Indigenous health in the faculty of health sciences at the University of Manitoba.

Cook, who grew up in northern Manitoba, practiced as a family physician in remote northern nursing stations for several years before focusing on public health practice, and more recently health administration and management.

She said she's humbled to receive recognition for her work.

“It’s really exciting and, to be honest, you don’t really expect to get accolades such as this award for doing your job.”