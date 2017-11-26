Winnipeg couple shares story of world’s most endangered mammal on Discovery Canada

A Winnipeg couple with wildlife expertise are watching their first joint-venture air on Discovery Canada this week.

Kristin Westdal and her husband, Christopher Paetkau, recently took a one-week trip to San Felipe, a small beach town in Mexico.

The honeymoon backdrop actually set the scene for a short documentary on the vaquita—the most endangered mammal on the planet.

“Chris is the storyteller and I’m a researcher,” said Kristin Westdal, a marine biologist with Oceans North Canada.

Westdal met her husband in the arctic, where Paetkau had travelled for work with Build Films.

How the Winnipeg-based company snagged a gig in Mexico may seem odd, but Paetkau said there’s a close connection.

“The marine world is small, and Manitoba is a coastal province,” said Paetkau. “When you think of Manitoba as being not prairie, it opens up an interconnected marine world.

“Churchill is not unlike San Felipe is not unlike Winnipeg. You have people, you have animals and you have something you want to protect.”

With fewer than 30 remaining, the vaquita could use some protection.

Vaquita, Spanish for “little cow,” are a species of porpoise endemic to the Gulf of California.

To find out more, the couple boarded boats in the Sea of Cortez under the cover of darkness.

The pair documented the work of Sea Shepherd Global, an environmental conservation group.

“Sea Shepherd was there day in and day out, finding “ghost nets,” set illegally," said Paetkau. "These nets drift on the bottom of the ocean, causing the death of vaquita.”

The nets are set to capture the totoaba fish, another endangered species, because the animal's bladder sells for roughly $30,000 apiece in China. Dubbed "aquatic cocaine," the bladder is a delicacy that's also used for medicinal purposes.

The couple's story on vaquita has been pared down to a five-minute feature airing on Discovery Canada this week.

It was a small project compared to others in Build Films portfolio, but it was big for the couple who worked together professionally for the first time.

“While he’s filming, I’m organizing interviews, making sure people are in right place and right time…,” said Westdal, who also did some informal research on vaquita catching that could help her better track beluga whales.

Westdal said a two-person crew is “unusual” for video productions like this, but that it allowed them access to places where big crews would be a bother.

The power couple now have a third member, but she’s hardly slowing them down.