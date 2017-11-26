‘You always knew he was in the room’: Friends react to sudden death of Dauphin Mayor Eric Irwin

He was a mayor, a lawyer, a mover-and-shaker in Manitoba’s country music scene and had a laugh that could be heard across the room.

That’s how friends of Eric Irwin remember the man who worked at putting Dauphin, Man. on the Canadian music scene map for 25 years. Irwin died suddenly on Friday while on vacation in Florida. The cause of death has yet to be released.

Aside from his mayoral duties in the city roughly 300 km northwest of Winnipeg, Irwin was a lawyer who served as the president of Dauphin’s Countryfest since 1998. It's the longest-running country music festival in Canada.

Since becoming involved with Countryfest, Irwin used it as a way to support musicians from all over Canada.

“He was supportive of all music scenes, even when it didn’t suit the Countryfest style,” said Johnny Marlow from the Western Canadian Music Awards.

Marlow says Irwin loved Countryfest, but not in the “I’m so proud of what I did” kind of way.

“He would talk to performers after their sets, he wanted to make sure the musicians knew someone was watching and someone cared.”

Marlow says it’s Irwin’s laugh and passion that he will remember most.

“You always knew he was in the room because of his laughter.”

Allen Dowhan, Dauphin’s deputy mayor, says his passing leaves a positive mark on the community.

“Other council members are inspired by him and will continue his visions going forward in his honor,” said Dowhan.

One of his visions was to help the community grow.

For over 25 years, Irwin and Dowhan worked side by side, forming a true friendship. Working together with the Dauphin Rotary Club, Dauphin Countryfest and for the last 12 years, for the city.

During his time working as a lawyer, Dowhan says Irwin helped many people.

“If anyone had a need, or a problem, especially in the legal area, Eric was always there to help.”