Fentanyl, other drugs stolen from ambulance outside Winnipeg hospital

WINNIPEG — Police are investigating after drugs that could lead to a fatal overdose were stolen from an ambulance in Winnipeg.

The City of Winnipeg says four vials of fentanyl, a potent opioid, and two vials of midazolam — a benzodiazepine that can be used for anesthesia — were taken from the ambulance at about 3 a.m. Monday.

It was parked at the St. Boniface Hospital.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is warning the public that any amount of either of the drug could be dangerous or even fatal if taken without medical supervision.

It is carrying out an internal investigation.