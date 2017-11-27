Manitoba teen in custody after threatening people, shooting at vehicles

THOMPSON, Man. — A 16-year-old boy has been charged after several people were threatened and two vehicles were shot at in northern Manitoba.

Mounties say a youth threatened to shoot up a bar in Thompson after he was removed around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Later that same night, a taxi cab driver told Thompson RCMP that a male youth approached his taxi with a gun, threatened to shoot him, and then shot at the taxi.

Moments later, RCMP received a report that a woman been robbed at gunpoint and a parked vehicle had been shot at with what appeared to be pellets from a BB gun.

RCMP patrolled the area and told local businesses to keep their doors locked; Thompson General Hospital was also put into lockdown.

They found a youth at a home in Thompson and recovered a pellet gun rifle; the youth has been charged with robbery with a firearm and uttering threats.

He remains in custody.