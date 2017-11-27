Winnipeg police officer facing impaired driving related charges after minor crash

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg police officer is being accused of refusing to provide a breath sample after a minor crash.

Police say they got a call about a vehicle crashing into a fence on Sunday afternoon.

Officers arrested an off-duty officer at the scene.

Police say the officer, who's worked for the service for eight years, was released on a promise to appear in court.

Charges are pending and the officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, responsible for investigating incidents involving officers in the province, has been notified.