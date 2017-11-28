Winnipeg police officer faces more drunk-driving charges after fatal hit and run
A
A
Share via Email
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg police officer is facing more drunk-driving charges in the hit and run death of a 23-year-old man in October.
The province's Independent Investigation Unit says Const. Justin Holz is charged with dangerous driving, dangerous driving causing death and driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.
Holz is already charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.
He is out on bail.
Cody Severight was killed while crossing a street north of Winnipeg's downtown
He was taken to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.
The investigation unit says it continues to review what happened and won't comment further because the charges are before the courts.
Two other officers have been placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation. Police Chief Danny Smyth has said the two had been assisting the ongoing independent investigation.
He also said that on the night of the hit and run, Holz was given a breathalyzer test three to four hours after arresting officers suspected he was impaired.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
What about her acting career? The dogs? Big questions for Markle follow wedding announcement
-
-
Nova Scotia Mountie charged with domestic assault against fellow RCMP member
-
If Meghan Markle’s race doesn’t matter, why are people being asked to comment on it?: Paradkar
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011