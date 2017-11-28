Winnipeg police officer faces more drunk-driving charges after fatal hit and run

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg police officer is facing more drunk-driving charges in the hit and run death of a 23-year-old man in October.

The province's Independent Investigation Unit says Const. Justin Holz is charged with dangerous driving, dangerous driving causing death and driving a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level above the legal limit.

Holz is already charged with impaired driving causing death and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death.

He is out on bail.

Cody Severight was killed while crossing a street north of Winnipeg's downtown

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but died of his injuries.

The investigation unit says it continues to review what happened and won't comment further because the charges are before the courts.

Two other officers have been placed on administrative leave as part of the investigation. Police Chief Danny Smyth has said the two had been assisting the ongoing independent investigation.