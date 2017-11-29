Man dead, charges pending, after tractor-truck collision on Manitoba highway
STEINBACH, Man. — A man is dead and a woman is in hospital after the farm tractor they were riding collided with a semi-trailer truck on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Winnipeg.
RCMP say both vehicles were travelling in the same direction when the collision happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. last Sunday at an intersection in the Rural Municipality of Reynolds.
A 51-year-old man from the Reynolds municipality and a 33-year-old woman from the RM of Ste. Anne were ejected on impact.
The man died at the scene while the woman is listed in stable condition.
Police say charges are pending against a 70-year-old man from Montreal who was driving the truck.
He was not injured in the crash.
