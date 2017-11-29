Two more Winnipeg cops facing drunk driving charges: police chief

WINNIPEG — Two more Winnipeg police officers have been arrested on impaired driving charges while off duty.

Police Chief Danny Smyth says the two were arrested in separate incidents earlier this month and are on administrative leave.

He says formal charges have not been laid yet, but the charges will include having care and control of a vehicle while impaired.

The charges come one month after another officer — Const. Justin Holz — was arrested in a fatal hit-and-run.

Holz faces numerous charges including impaired driving and dangerous driving causing death.