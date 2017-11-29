Winnipeg police officer faces assault charge in arrest of 12-year-old boy

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg police officer is facing a charge of assault in relation to a 12-year-old boy.

Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit says it reviewed a complaint alleging excessive force during an arrest last August.

It says the boy in question was not injured, but there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.

The constable, a member of the Winnipeg Police Force for 16 years, was notified of the charge on Tuesday.

He is to appear in Winnipeg provincial court on Jan. 17.