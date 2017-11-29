Winnipeg police officer faces assault charge in arrest of 12-year-old boy
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg police officer is facing a charge of assault in relation to a 12-year-old boy.
Manitoba's Independent Investigation Unit says it reviewed a complaint alleging excessive force during an arrest last August.
It says the boy in question was not injured, but there are reasonable and probable grounds to believe a criminal offence occurred.
The constable, a member of the Winnipeg Police Force for 16 years, was notified of the charge on Tuesday.
He is to appear in Winnipeg provincial court on Jan. 17.
The Independent Investigation Unit reviews all serious actions involving police officers in Manitoba.
