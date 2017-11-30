Winnipeg security guard pulls suspected knife on shoplifter at toy store

WINNIPEG — A holiday shopping trip turned ugly for a Winnipeg grandmother after a security guard pulled what appeared to be a knife on a suspected shoplifter at a toy store.

Sandra Houston says she watched the confrontation at a Toys "R" Us store in the city on Tuesday.

Houston says the two struggled, hair was pulled and punches were thrown.

As she recorded the fight she saw the guard brandish what appeared to be a knife.

A store employee then grabbed the alleged weapon from the security guard and put it in a bag as the suspected shoplifter took off.

Winnipeg police say they are investigating and the security firm says the guard has been let go.

"Emergency Security Management (ESM) condemns the unfortunate incident involving a security guard at a Winnipeg Toys "R" Us on Tuesday, and has terminated the employee following an internal review," the company said in a statement.

"As standard protocol, ESM personnel are not permitted to carry any form of weapon or anything that can be perceived as a weapon."