Manitoba RCMP officer facing charges for alleged off-duty impairment

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba RCMP officer is facing impaired-related charges after an alleged off-duty incident in his own vehicle this past summer near Winnipeg.

Mounties stopped a vehicle on the evening of Sept. 1 after reports of someone driving erratically on a highway near Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Police say once outside the vehicle, the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested and taken to the East St. Paul detachment where he refused to provide a breath sample.

An investigation led to charges of impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath sample being laid on Sept. 29.

Corp. Scott Hanson, a 17-year member of the RCMP, has been placed on administrative duties.