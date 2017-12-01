New Flyer Industries acquires ARBOC Specialty Vehicles for US$95 million

WINNIPEG — Bus maker New Flyer Industries Inc. says it has acquired ARBOC Specialty Vehicles, LLC for US$95 million.

ARBOC is focused on low-floor bus technology and produces buses used in transit, paratransit and shuttle applications.

The company employs approximately 100 people and has a facility in Middlebury, Ind.

New Flyer (TSX:NFI) says ARBOC's management team will remain in place.

Management expects ARBOC will deliver approximately 500 buses in 2018, up from roughly 360 buses in 2017.