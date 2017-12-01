Off-duty police officer stabbed trying to stop theft of his vehicle in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg police officer is recovering after being stabbed trying to stop someone from stealing his vehicle.

It happened this morning as the officer was leaving police headquarters after the end of his shift.

Police say the officer saw a man trying to steal his personal vehicle and confronted the would-be theft.

Const. Rob Carver says the off-duty officer was stabbed in the upper body.

The injured officer used his cellphone to call for help.

A 45-year-old man was found a short distance away and is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon on a peace officer.

"His training probably kept him from being injured in a more severe manner," Carver said about the officer.

The officer has been released from hospital and is expected to resume full duties.