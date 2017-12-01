Winnipeg police release name of off-duty officer charged with impaired driving

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg police officer is facing impaired driving charges as well as unsafe storage of a firearm.

The officer was off-duty when he was arrested after a vehicle crashed into a fence on Sunday.

Michael Richard Hawley, who is 49, has been charged with care and control of a motor vehicle while impaired and refusing a breathalyzer.

Hawley is also charged with unsafe storage of a firearm and unsafe storage of a magazine.

He has been place on administrative leave.

A fatal hit-and-run last month led to another officer, Const. Justin Holz, being charged with impaired driving and dangerous driving causing death.

A Manitoba RCMP officer is also facing impaired-related charges after an alleged off-duty incident in his own vehicle this past summer near Winnipeg.

Mounties stopped a vehicle on the evening of Sept. 1 after reports of someone driving erratically on a highway near Birds Hill Provincial Park.

Police say once outside the vehicle, the driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested and taken to the East St. Paul detachment where he refused to provide a breath sample.

An investigation led to charges of impaired driving and refusal to provide a breath sample being laid on Sept. 29.