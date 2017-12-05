Legal age to smoke pot in Manitoba to be 19; home-growing will be banned

WINNIPEG — Manitoba plans to set 19 as the minimum age to buy and smoke marijuana once it's legalized in July.

Proposed legislation introduced today by Justice Minister Heather Stefanson would mean people could legally drink alcohol a year before they could use cannabis.

Under the proposed law, people would be prohibited from growing cannabis at home for recreational purposes.

Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries would regulate the sale of cannabis and all businesses selling pot would have to be licensed provincially.

The province is also proposing to give municipal governments the option to ban cannabis sales by referendum.