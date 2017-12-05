Manitoba RCMP say service dog Hix used his nose to help save two frozen kittens

WINNIPEG — Good boy!

An RCMP service dog named Hix has earned a hero biscuit for helping save two frozen kittens in rural Manitoba.

RCMP say Hix and his handler were exercising on a dirt road when the dog picked up a scent.

Trusting in his nose Hix soon discovered the two kittens in poor shape.

Mounties say the kittens have been given a warm place to sleep, food and water and will soon get a vet check.

In the meantime, Hix is getting lots of online belly rubs.

"Beautiful dog, Good job Hix, He's a very handsome hero and Great job Officer Hix," read some of the messages on Facebook Tuesday.