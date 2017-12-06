Fire damages northern Manitoba rec centre that was being refurbished

GILLAM, Man. — A northern Manitoba town’s recreation centre has been damaged midway through a major facelift.

The Gillam Recreation Centre closed a few months ago to undergo renovations that were expected to be completed in late 2018.

Jackie Clayton, a town spokeswoman, says the fire was brought under control and damage was still be assessed.

Clayton says the rec centre is the hub for the community.

It offers curling, bowling and house's the town library.

Fortunately, the centre had been emptied before start of construction.