2 men charged with stealing drugs, including fentanyl, from ambulance in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Two men have been charged after six vials of narcotics were stolen from an ambulance parked at a Winnipeg hospital.

The theft happened at St. Boniface Hospital around 3 a.m. on Nov. 27.

At the time, the city advised the public that the drugs could be lethal if taken without medical supervision.

Police say two men were arrested Thursday and two vials of fentanyl investigators believe came from the ambulance, along with a small amount of methamphetamine, were recovered.

Christopher Lee Tonn, who is 36, and 44-year-old Gary William Dutka are charged with possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both men are in custody.