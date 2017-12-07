Bail hearing postponed for woman who concealed infant remains in Winnipeg locker
WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg woman convicted of concealing the remains of six dead infants will have to wait until January to find out if she can be released on bail.
Andrea Giesbrecht was sentenced to 8 1/2 years in jail in July for concealing the remains in a U-Haul storage locker.
The remains were found by employees after Giesbrecht failed to keep up with her payments.
Giesbrecht filed an appeal in August and is seeking bail.
During a court hearing Thursday, the judge asked Giesbrecht's lawyer to file additional documents.
A new bail hearing has been set for Jan. 29.
