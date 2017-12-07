Guilty plea in death of 11-year-old girl on northern Manitoba First Nation

WINNIPEG — A Manitoba teen has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of an 11-year-old girl on a northern Manitoba First Nation.

Teresa Robinson's remains were found on the Garden Hill First Nation, a fly-in community about 500 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, in 2015.

It was initially believed that the girl was killed by a bear.

A 15-year-old boy was charged last year after RCMP took the unusual step of asking about 2,000 males between the ages of 15 and 66 on the reserve to volunteer samples of their DNA.

The boy, who can't be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is a member of the First Nation.