Manitoba unit investigating alleged lewd conduct by female Mountie at conference
WINNIPEG — The agency that investigates police in Manitoba says it's examining allegations of "lewd" conduct by a female Mountie.
The Independent Investigation Unit says it got a complaint that the officer inappropriately touched people during a social gathering at a hotel and lounge on Nov. 30 in Winnipeg.
The unit says the female Mountie was attending a conference at the time.
A spokeswoman for the unit, who didn't want to be named, says she can't say where the Mountie was from or what conference she was attending.
The spokeswoman also would not say if the people the Mountie allegedly touched were men, women or both.
The unit investigates all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba whether they are off or on duty.
